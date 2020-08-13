A Patriots draft pick has decided to retire before playing a snap in the NFL.
New England rookie center Dustin Woodard is retiring, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
A seventh-round draft pick from Memphis, Woodard has decided he no longer wants to play football, according to the report. The decision is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woodard started 52 games at Memphis, first at guard and then at center. Now he has decided to walk away.
Report: Patriots rookie Dustin Woodard retires originally appeared on Pro Football Talk