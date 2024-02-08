Report: Patriots will retain cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino

The Patriots are keeping one of their assistant defensive coaches in the fold for head coach Jerod Mayo's first staff in 2024.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England will retain cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino in the same position.

Pellegrino has been with the Patriots since 2015. While he began his tenure as a coaching assistant, he was promoted to cornerbacks coach in 2019 and has held that job ever since.

Pellegrino has won two Super Bowls while with the Patriots.

Mayo has kept a few members of New England's defensive staff for 2024. He promoted DeMarcus Covington from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator while safeties coach Steve Belichick will stay on as safeties coach. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was an external hire, coming over from the Packers.