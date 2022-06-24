Report: Patriots restructure OL David Andrews’ contract

The New England Patriots have restructured center David Andrews’ contract to create $2.1 million in salary cap space, according to Field Yates. The move follows the team signing their three final rookies in their draft class, which would have put the Patriots over the salary cap.

With Andrews’ deal, New England converted $3.15 million of his compensation into a signing bonus. He signed a four-year, $19 million deal in 2021. Andrews’ restructure keeps the Patriots under the salary cap and essentially offsets the final round of rookie signings. In fact, the net movement of the Patriots salary cap number was an increase of roughly $200,000, per cap guru Miguel Benzan.

The Patriots restructured the contract of C David Andrews, creating $2.1M in 2022 cap space by converting $3.15M of compensation into a signing bonus, per source. Andrews’ updated 2022 cap charge: $4.275M. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 24, 2022

My new Patriots salary cap space number after the David Andrews restructure and yesterday's signings of three draft picks is $359,634 – a $217,354 increase. — Miguel Benzan Cap Space Equals 359,634 (@patscap) June 24, 2022

Andrews will continue to serve as the team’s starting center for the foreseeable future. He remains one of the best players on the team, and is an influential leader in the locker room.

