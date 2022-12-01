Report: Patriots restructure Matt Judon's contract to clear $2.2 million in cap space

Report: Patriots restructure Judon's contract to clear cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Only the Buffalo Bills had less cap space than the Patriots entering Thursday, but New England is making efforts to free up some cash.

The Patriots have restructured the contract of star pass rusher Matt Judon to create $2.2 million in cap space for this season, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday.

The restructure involved converting some of Judon's $11 million base salary into a signing bonus, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, adding that the Bills did the same with cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Judon will carry slightly larger cap hits in 2023 and 2024, according to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, who projects New England's available cap space at $2.77 million after the Judon restructure.

Before restructure Matt Judonâ€™s cap hits were

2022 - $16.5M

2023 - $17M

2024 - $15M



Now they are:

2022 - $14,285,555

2023 - $18,107,222

2024 - $16,107,223 — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space Equals 2,771,795 (@patscap) December 1, 2022

While that doesn't seem like much, the extra cash give the Patriots the flexibility to work out contract extensions with its players if so desired. The team reportedly agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension with linebacker Jahlani Tavai earlier this week, for example.

New England is projected to have ample cap space in 2023, so if Bill Belichick and his staff can stay under budget through the end of the season, they should be in good shape financially entering the offseason.