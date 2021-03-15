Report: Patriots reopen “lines of communication” with Joe Thuney

The Patriots passed on the chance to use a second franchise tag on guard Joe Thuney last week and that decision seemed to point in the direction of Thuney moving on as a free agent, but that may not be the case.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team and Thuney didn’t have many conversations about a long-term deal after tagging him last year and they had not made serious overtures toward one since the end of the 2020 season until last week. Breer reports the “lines of communication” opened back up after the Patriots agreed to a trade for tackle Trent Brown.

The Patriots have expressed their desire to keep Thuney, but no deal is done and Thuney’s a couple of hours away from being able to talk to the other 31 teams in the league. There’s already been talk of interest from another AFC East club and others will likely be in the hunt for Thuney.

If that’s the case, a bidding war could be in store and the Patriots might have to pivot to other options if the price rises beyond the level they’re willing to pay.

