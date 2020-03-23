Report: Patriots releasing franchise leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski

When Tom Brady announced last week that he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons, that left kicker Stephen Gostkowski as the team’s longest-tenured player.

Gostkowski’s status lasted less than a week.

Via the Boston Globe, the Patriots are releasing Gostkowski, who was drafted in 2006, the same year Adam Vinatieri signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gostkowski spent much of the 2019 season on injured reserve due to a hip injury.

Gostkowski and the Patriots agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract last year that included $3.7 million in guarantees; he was due to earn $3.5 million in base salary this season.

In 204 career regular-season games, the 36-year-old became New England’s all-time leading scorer, with 1,775 points on 374 field goals and 653 extra points. He’s led the NFL in scoring five times, including four straight years from 2012-2015.

A four-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl winner and two-time first-team All-Pro, Gostkowski has converted 87.38 percent of his field goal tries in his career, which is third-best all-time among kickers who have played five or more NFL seasons.

The New England Patriots are reportedly releasing franchise leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski. (AP/Mark Zaleski)

More from Yahoo Sports: