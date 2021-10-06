Patriots releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, he confirmed on social media. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Gilmore, 31, is currently on the physically unable to perform list with a torn quad that required offseason surgery. He was eligible to return to action after Week 6.

Gilmore posted on social media, "It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base." He also thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the coaches and his teammates.

According to the ESPN report, the two sides failed to agree on terms on a restructured contract. Gilmore's release frees up about $5.8 million in salary cap space.

Gilmore spent the past four-plus seasons with the Patriots, establishing himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. He won Super Bowl LIII with New England.

He made the Pro Bowl each of the last three years, and in 2019, was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, recording 53 tackles and six interceptions. He played in 11 games last year.

Gilmore was in the last season of a five-year, $65 million deal and was due to make $7.2 million in base salary for the 2021 campaign.

He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.

