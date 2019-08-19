Report: Patriots release punter Ryan Allen

The Ryan Allen era in New England reportedly has come to an end.

The Patriots released Allen on Monday according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe, ending the left-footed punter's six-season stint with the team.

Breaking: The #Patriots are releasing punter Ryan Allen, per league source. He was with the team for six seasons and won three Super Bowls. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 19, 2019

Allen won three Super Bowl titles as a member of the Patriots and played an especially pivotal role in Super Bowl LIII vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Three of Allen's five punts in the 13-3 win pinned the Rams inside the 10-yard line.

With Allen gone, that means rookie Jake Bailey will take the reins at the punter position. The Patriots traded up to pick the Stanford product in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has impressed onlookers with booming punts throughout training camp.

Here's more on Bailey from NBC Sports Boston's own Phil Perry:

"When he gets ahold of one, he murders it. His punts sound different off his foot, and the best of the best hang for over five seconds with ease. Bailey, who is seven years younger than Allen, also has the ability to kick off. He's been used as the team's kicker in multiple kickoff periods through camp this year, including one on Tuesday. Having someone to handle those duties this year could be beneficial to the Patriots in a couple of different ways: a) He might save Stephen Gostkowski, 35, the wear-and-tear of swinging his leg as hard as he possibly can over and over again, allowing him to focus on his work as a field-goal kicker. b) The Patriots were last in the league when it came to opponent starting field position after kickoffs in 2018."

