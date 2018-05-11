Report: Patriots release OT Garcia, a 2017 third-round pick

The Patriots are releasing offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with a non-football injury designation, according to an ESPN report.

Garcia, a third-round pick in 2017 from Troy, 85th overall, did not play at all last season while he dealt with blood clots in his lungs.

He had announced on Instagram in March that he had been cleared to play.

Source: the Patriots are releasing 2017 third-round pick Tony Garcia with the non-football injury designation. He was unable to play as a rookie. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 11, 2018

The Patriots are releasing 2017 third-round pick Antonio Garcia with a non-football injury designation, per @FieldYates. An offensive tackle from Troy, he spent last year on the non-football injury list. Patriots had traded up in the third round to select him No. 85 overall. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 11, 2018

More to come. ..

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE