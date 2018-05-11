Report: Patriots release OT Garcia, a 2017 third-round pick

The Patriots are releasing offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with a non-football injury designation, according to an ESPN report.

Garcia, a third-round pick in 2017 from Troy, 85th overall, did not play at all last season while he dealt with blood clots in his lungs.

He had announced on Instagram in March that he had been cleared to play. 

