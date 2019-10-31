Report: Patriots release Josh Gordon

The New England Patriots are parting ways with Josh Gordon. The team reportedly released Gordon from injured reserve Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The move has been rumored since the team placed Gordon on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The 28-year-old Gordon reportedly feels healthy enough to play, and will look to latch on with another team. He’ll be subject to the waiver process, however, meaning the teams with the worst records will get the first shot at claiming Gordon.

If a team claims Gordon, it would be responsible for paying the rest of his contract. Gordon is still owed a little over $1 million this season. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

New England may have been considering life without Gordon for at least a few weeks. The team proactively found a replacement for Gordon prior to the trade deadline, dealing a second-round pick for Atlanta Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Releasing Gordon marks the end of his tenure with the Patriots. After starting his career with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was traded to the Patriots in 2018. He played 11 games with the team that year, but was suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gordon has been suspended multiple times for substance-abuse issues.

The NFL reinstated Gordon prior to training camp. In six games with the Patriots this season, Gordon caught 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown.

