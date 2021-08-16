Report: Patriots release Jerald Hawkins

The Patriots reportedly cut defensive end Rashod Berry, tight end David Wells and receiver Marvin Hall ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to get down to 85 players.

They also moved on from veteran offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The Patriots signed Hawkins on July 30.

Hawkins entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Steelers in 2017. He started one of the five games he played as a rookie. Hawkins spent 2018 on injured reserve, played one game with Tampa after a 2019 trade and then returned to Pittsburgh last year.

Hawkins appeared in 13 games in 2020.

