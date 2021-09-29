Report: Patriots RB James White expected to miss rest of 2021 season

Report: James White expected to miss rest of 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears the New England Patriots will have to endure the rest of their 2021 season without one of their most important offensive players.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Patriots running back and team captain James White likely will miss the remainder of the campaign due to the hip subluxation he suffered in Week 3.

After further medical examinations this week, Patriots’ RB James White’s hip injury is expected to end his 2021 season, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2021

Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor, and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson should play larger roles in the Patriots backfield alongside starter Damien Harris in White's absence. New England also worked out four free-agent running backs on Tuesday.

The three-time Super Bowl champion's injury comes at a less-than-ideal time for the Patriots, who are preparing Tom Brady's anticipated return to Foxboro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'll look to bounce back following their brutal 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots-Bucs is set for a 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday on NBC.