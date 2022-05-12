Quarterback Jarrett Stidham‘s run with the Patriots appears to be nearing its end.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Patriots and Raiders are working to finalize a trade that would send Stidham to Las Vegas. The trade would also include a swap of late-round draft picks.

Stidham was a 2019 fourth-round pick and he has appeared in eight games with the Patriots over his first two seasons. He was 24-of-48 for 270 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in those appearances. He missed the first half of last season recovering from a back injury and was the third-stringer behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer upon his return to the active roster.

The Patriots drafted Bailey Zappe in the fourth round last month, which was a hint that Stidham’s spot in New England was far from secure.

Garrett Gilbert and Nick Mullens are Derek Carr‘s current backups with the Raiders. Stidham played for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels when McDaniels was the Patriots offensive coordinator the last three years.

UPDATE 9:39 a.m. ET: Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Stidham and a seventh-round pick will be dealt to the Raiders for a sixth-round pick.

Report: Patriots, Raiders working on Jarrett Stidham trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk