Report: Patriots QB Tom Brady 'as excited as ever' for 2019 NFL season

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won it all as an NFL player, but the hallmark of any all-time great is never being satisfied.

A seventh Super Bowl title this coming season would give the Patriots the most such championships of any NFL team in history. It also would give Brady a two-title lead on any other pro football player, give the Pats back-to-back titles for the second time in team history and push the 41-year-old quarterback ahead of NBA legend Michael Jordan in championship rings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With all of this at stake, it's hardly a surprise Brady is raring to go for the 2019 season. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported on Brady's mindset in a column Monday:

As is the norm, Patriots quarterbacks and players recovering from injuries are among those who report for training camp earlier than the regular veteran reporting date (July 24). So that essentially means this is the final weekend for Brady to fill the tank with family/personal time before he begins the grind of his 20th season. That is how Brady has described his approach over the past two offseasons, which he believes allows him to be his best self in attacking all the demands of a football season. It worked well for him in 2018, and now with his 42nd birthday approaching Aug. 3, I can already envision his first motivational Instagram post/tweet as he makes his way to Gillette Stadium next week as part of the early reporting group. Those close to him describe him as being as excited as ever.

Brady's receiving corps was hit hard by injuries and suspensions last season, but he still managed to complete 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was masterful at the end of both the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII as well.

Story continues

The Patriots again are the favorite to win the Super Bowl and Brady's excellent play in his 40s is among the reasons why. He still hasn't showed any definitive signs of slowing down, and based on his recent training and preparation, it would be hard to imagine any substantial decline taking place during the upcoming campaign.

The Pats also have done a good job this offseason of bolstering the running back and the wide receiver positions, particularly through the draft, to enhance the amount of offensive talent around Brady.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Report: Patriots QB Tom Brady 'as excited as ever' for 2019 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston