Report: Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham underwent successful back surgery

Everyone was surprised when last week’s PUP list came out and Jarrett Stidham’s name was among the group.

The last time he was seen was during minicamp where he appeared to be throwing and participating normally.

Friday night, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shed some light on the situation, announcing that the quarterback had successful back surgery on Wednesday. While the surgery was necessary, it was not season-ending, as Rapoport also shared that Stidham should be able to return in roughly 12 weeks.

This injury follows some missed time during last year’s training camp that was believed to earn the quarterback some scrutiny from his coaches.

The Patriots currently have a quarterback competition in training camp between Mac Jones and Cam Newton for the starting job. However, Stidham’s place on the roster was anything but guaranteed. He could’ve found himself involved in the mix with Newton and Jones, or he may have been fighting for a spot with veteran Brian Hoyer.

This news isn’t all that surprising, however, after the Patriots claimed Jake Dolegala off of waivers on Wednesday to keep their quarterback total at four.

Stidham’s future is completely up in the air at this point, but all he can do now is recover and stay caught up with what the team is doing off the practice field.