Report: Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots released a statement about a positive test among their players but didn’t name Newton.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the team said in its statement. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

#Patriots players were alerted this morning to come in and get POC tests because a player had tested positive. That player is Cam Newton. The immediate results were no more positives. As we’ve seen in Tennessee, results often take days to manifest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020





Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020





New England was set to play the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium, but it’s possible they may have to cancel or postpone the game, especially if the Patriots see more players or staffers test positive for COVID-19.

New England had been using quarterback Brian Hoyer as the backup, and Jarrett Stidham had been serving as the third-stringer. It’s likely that Hoyer will get promoted to starter and Stidham to backup.