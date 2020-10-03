Report: Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, won’t play vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots will be without star QB Cam Newton on Sunday.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Schefter added that this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no spread so far. They’ll continue to test and re-test to ensure that is the case.

Newton will be added to the COVID-19 reserve/list ahead of the game. This is obviously a big blow for New England going into this game, but also a concerning situation for the league with a COVID-19 outbreak also impacting the Tennessee Titans.

Patriots have been doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, there is no spread, per source. https://t.co/0XyCkixjgv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020





Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are listed as the backup quarterbacks for the Patriots. Expect one of those two players to fill in for New England this week as they head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

There is certainly the possibility that any forthcoming COVID-19 positive results could see this game postponed in the same way the Titans vs. Steelers game was delayed this week.

The Patriots have released the following statement:

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020





We’ll keep you updated with the very latest on this situation as it unfolds.