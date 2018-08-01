Report: Patriots put WR Matthews (hamstring) on IR

The New England Patriots placed wide receiver Jordan Matthews on injured reserve Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, after earlier reports said the team was releasing Matthews.

According to Yates, Matthews could negotiate an injury settlement with the team and become a free agent at some point.

Matthews, who left practice Sunday with a hamstring injury, joined the Patriots on a one-year, $1 million deal as a free agent in April after the Buffalo Bills declined to re-sign him. The deal had just $300,000 guaranteed.

The 26-year-old was expected to help replace the departed Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, and Julian Edelman during his suspension for the first four games of the season.

Also dealing with injuries to Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee), the Patriots worked out veteran free agent Eric Decker on Tuesday. New England brought in Cordarrelle Patterson (trade) and Braxton Berrios (draft) at the position this offseason.

Matthews spent his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded last August, along with a third-round pick, to the Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby. He battled injuries in 2017 and finished with 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games (seven starts) with Buffalo.

A second-round pick in 2014, Matthews had 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns through three years with the Eagles.

Meanwhile, New England signed fullback Henry Poggi, an undrafted free agent who joined the Oakland Raiders in May before they released him in June.

--Field Level Media