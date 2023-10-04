Report: Patriots pull off shocking trade for Chargers CB J.C. Jackson

The New England Patriots have reportedly pulled off a shocking trade for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the trade is for late-round draft picks to put the former All-Pro corner back in a Patriots uniform. It’s a much-needed move for the Patriots considering the run of injuries they’ve dealt with in the defensive backfield.

Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones have all been out with injuries. However, Jackson’s return to New England could be just the boost the team needed to stay competitive.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire