Report: Patriots players were at peace with Tom Brady’s departure for this reason

Spending 20 seasons with one organization can build up tension and resentment behind the scenes.

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady understand this struggle and how tough it can be to balance. On the surface, many people believed the relationships were great within the New England Patriots’ organization. Understandably so, there’s been rumors and talk of tension among the three powerful figures for years now.

Some of that tension may come from working with the same people over an extended period of time in a hostile environment, but one of Brady’s biggest issues was the lack of weapons he had in New England. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did everything the 43-year-old legend could’ve asked for — loading his offense up with a slew of talented skill players.

Brady’s departure was tough on fans and many people close to the organization, but some players weren’t too bothered by it. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard wrote a column explaining the peace Patriots players had with Brady leaving.

And I will admit to you that from what I’ve heard since Tom Brady departed, the Patriots did need a vibe change in the locker room because a dour Brady, which start to crop up at the end of 2018, took its toll on the Patriots last season. It was so bad that some of his teammates have admittedly privately that it was better for all involved that Brady moved on if he was going to have the same attitude this season.

Cam Newton brought that vibe change and his presence fits perfectly with the team. Newton’s endless energy will be crucial for the team to play without fans and he’s one of the few personalities that can help fill some of the void Brady left.

Both New England and Tampa Bay have formidable teams that could contend for a championship — with much better vibes than last year in both locker rooms.