Report: How Patriots players feel about Brian Hoyer starting at QB vs. Chiefs

Brian Hoyer's experience and knowledge of the New England Patriots playbook makes him the right quarterback to start Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hoyer reportedly is expected to start for the Patriots in Monday night's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after the team's No. 1 QB, Cam Newton, was ruled out after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

ESPN's Dianna Russini spoke to some Patriots players about Hoyer likely starting. Here's what they said:

I spoke to some New England Patriots players about Brian Hoyer getting the start tonight.

It’s pretty clear they all feel confident that Hoyer knows this playbook like the back of his hand. One player shared the big stage of playing against the Chiefs won’t scare him at all. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 5, 2020

The other quarterback on the Patriots depth chart is Jarrett Stidham. The second-year QB arguably is more talented than Hoyer, but his lack of experience, plus the fact that he missed a ton of valuable reps in practice due to an injury in training camp make it risky to start him on the road versus the league's best team.

Hoyer has played in 23 games for the Patriots during his three stints with the team. This would be his first ever start as a Patriot.

The 34-year-old quarterback has lost in his last 10 starts, and oddsmakers aren't confident that losing streak will end Monday night. The Chiefs are 11-point favorites, which is the largest spread the Patriots have faced in a very, very long time.