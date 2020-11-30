Report: Patriots place WR Julian Edelman on Covid-19 list

The New England Patriots placed the wide receiver Julian Edelman on the COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots unfortunately have been no strangers to the novel coronavirus, with a small outbreak amongst the team in October. On top of that, injuries have been plaguing the wide receiver the entire season, and this is certainly another setback.

Edelman has recorded 21 catches for 315 yard this season. His best game came against Seattle, when he caught eight passes for 179 yards averaging 22.4 yards per reception. Aside from that game, he struggled to find a rhythm on the field when healthy.

Edelman’s last game action came against San Francisco October 25. In that game, he had a catch for 14 yards. In what is an already-thin wide receiving group, this is yet another blow to the team.

