Report: Patriots to place Quinn Nordin on injured reserve

The Patriots are expected to place rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Nordin has an abdomen injury, but the Patriots hope he can return sometime in November.

Nordin, who was inactive for the season opener, had a limited practice Thursday but did not practice Friday.

The Patriots called up veteran kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad to kick against the Dolphins last Sunday.

He made all three field-goal tries and an extra point in the opener. His field goals were 27, 42 and 33 yards.

Folk originally joined the Patriots in 2019 after Stephen Gostkowski was injured, kicking in the final seven games of the season. Folk was New England’s kicker for all 16 games in 2020.

The Patriots signed Nordin as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

