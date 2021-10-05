Report: Patriots place LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Mike Onwenu on COVID-19 list

The New England Patriots have placed left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onewenu, two of their starting offensive linemen on the COVID-19/reserve list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. If the two

New England has also been without right tackle Trent Brown for most of the season due to a calf injury.

The Patriots offense line has struggled in a big way, allowing 12 quarterback hits on rookie Mac Jones in Week 4. Onwenu appeared to get benched after committing two holding penalties. He played just 56% of snaps, with Ted Karras taking over. The Patriots have tried out multiple different offensive line at the right tackle spot with little avial.

If Wynn and Onwenu were to miss Week 5 against the Houston Texans, their absence would make an ugly season uglier for the offensive line.

