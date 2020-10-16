Report: Patriots place center James Ferentz on COVID-19/reserve list

Report: Pats place starting center on COVID-19/reserve list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another Patriots starter reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19.

New England is placing center James Ferentz on its COVID-19/reserve list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

The Patriots canceled practice Friday after a reported positive test that apparently was Ferentz's. The 31-year-old was a full participant at New England's practice Thursday after recording a "DNP" on the hypothetical injury report Wednesday, when the team didn't practice.

Ferentz started at center for the Patriots in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs with David Andrews on injured reserve due to a hand injury.

With Ferentz and Andrews both sidelined, New England could turn to Hjalte Froholdt at center or move guard Joe Thuney to center against the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots and Broncos reportedly are still set to play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET despite Ferentz being the fifth New England player to land on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Quarterback Cam Newton was the first Patriot to test positive on Oct. 1, followed by cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackles Bill Murray and Byron Cowart.