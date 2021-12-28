Report: Patriots to place Brian Hoyer on COVID-19/reserve

The New England Patriots are expected to place quarterback Brian Hoyer on the COVID-19/reserve list, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The team still has quarterbacks Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham available, though that could change if COVID-19 is spreading around the Patriots locker room and quarterback room.

Hoyer has served as the team’s backup for the Patriots in 2021 and was in the role for most of 2020 until Jarrett Stidham won the job. This year, with Jones at QB1, Stidham started the season on injured reserve after undergoing surgery. He returned to the active roster, but has not taken back his backup gig. He has yet to see the field in 2021.

If he is added to the list on Tuesday, Hoyer would be eligible to return by Week 17 if he works his way through the NFL’s protocols for players on COVID-19/reserve. He won’t practice, however.

