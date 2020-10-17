Report: Patriots place 3 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Barry Werner

The New England Patriots’ issues with COVID-19 continue. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the AFC East juggernaut is placing RB Sony Michel, G Shaq Mason, and DE Derek Rivers on the Reserve/COVID-18 list.


The Patriots are scheduled to play host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The game has already been postponed a week after New England star DB Stephon Gilmore tested positive. That followed quarterback Cam Newton testing positive before the game with Kansas City.