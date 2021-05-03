Report: Patriots will pick up Isaiah Wynn’s 5th-year option, pass on Sony Michel’s

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New England Patriots have made their decisions on fifth-year options for their two first-round picks from 2018. They will pass on running back Sony Michel’s option and pick up that of tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Every first-round pick signs a four-year contract, with a fifth year in the deal that’s optional for the team. If the team picks up that option, the player gets, at least, a salary based off the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons.

The Patriots’ decision with Wynn makes sense, with him serving as the starting left tackle since he entered the NFL. The only concern would be injuries, which have led Wynn to miss all but 18 games in his first three seasons. But because he played well in his role at left tackle in those games, he’s set to stay with the team through the end of 2022, at least. He may end up being the team’s long-term solution at left tackle, if he can stay on the field.

Michel, meanwhile, faces a more uncertain future. He can play out the final year of his contract in 2021, and then enter free agency, if he and the Patriots don’t agree on an extension. Michel has also dealt with injuries, but his play surged in the final games of last season, with a career-high 5.7 yards per carry, albeit on just 79 rushes in nine games. On his career, he has 535 carries for 4.3 yards per carry, 2,292 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

List

Patriots 53-man roster projection after NFL draft: Rough year for rookies to make the team

Recommended Stories

  • Bob Baffert keeps a lid on Triple Crown plans for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

    Surprise Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit delighted trainer Bob Baffert, but he has yet to commit to sending the horse to the Preakness Stakes.

  • The Baltimore Ravens Draft Ben Mason With The Final Pick Of The 5th Round

    Michigan Wolverines football fullback Ben Mason was the final pick of the fifth round of the NFL Draft today, coming off the board at No. 184 overall to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are of course coached by John Harbaugh, who is U-M head man Jim Harbaugh's brother. Mason was the sixth Wolverine to hear his name called, joining defensive end Kwity Paye (first round to the Indianapolis Colts), offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (third round to the Atlanta Falcons), wideout Nico Collins (third round to the Houston Texans), cornerback Ambry Thomas (third round to the San Francisco 49ers) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round to the New England Patriots).

  • Medina Spirit wins 2021 Kentucky Derby: See full results, payouts

    Bob Baffert's Medina Spirit was the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby, finishing with a time of 2:01:02 to take the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

  • Report: Patriots pick up Isaiah Wynn's fifth-year option, likely to decline Sony Michel's

    Monday was deadline for the New England Patriots to pick up or decline the fifth-year options in the contracts of 2018 first-round draft picks Isaiah Wynnand Sony Michel.

  • Patriots pick up Isaiah Wynn’s fifth-year option, likely to decline Sony Michel’s

    The Patriots had a pair of first-round picks in 2018 and it looks like they’ve made different decisions about what to do with their fifth-year options on both contracts. According to multiple reports, they have exercised their option on left tackle Isaiah Wynn‘s deal for the 2022 season. The 23rd overall pick of the 2018 [more]

  • Halle Berry's Abs Are A Literal Washboard In New Boxing Workout Photos

    Mixed martial arts have been a game-changer for her core.

  • Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injuries: Update on Celtics stars

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both suffered injuries late in the Boston Celtics' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Here's the latest on their status.

  • Yikes, Kelley Flanagan Just Called Out Peter Weber for Hanging with "a Good Family Friend" on Instagram

    Said friend may or may not be Victoria Justice? 🤔

  • NHL Power Rankings: Watch out for the Bruins

    In this weeks edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights remain in the top spot but another Stanley Cup contender is sneaking under the radar.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • NASCAR betting: Bad beats in Buschy McBusch Race 400 crush Sunday dreams

    Heading into the restart with three laps to go, I had a real chance to go a perfect 5-0 in matchup bets I placed on Sunday‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400. But things went south immediately upon the drop of the final green flag at Kansas Speedway, as neither the betting gods nor race luck seemed […]

  • MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

    Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.

  • Kyle Shanahan explains the 49ers’ pick of Trey Lance to Peter King

    Peter King caught up with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to learn how the team settled on picking Trey Lance at No. 3.

  • ESPN’s Todd McShay has an interesting choice for the Vikings’ best draft pick

    The Minnesota Vikings are a team that ESPN's Todd McShay really liked in the 2021 NFL draft. McShay is a fan of the North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt pick.

  • Kevin Love says playing with hometown Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would be 'special'

    On this week’s episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love revealed that it would be “special” if he had the chance to play for his hometown NBA team: the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • How have the Dolphins addressed their primary offensive needs?

    How have the Dolphins addressed their primary offensive needs?

  • Report: Packers releasing Jake Kumerow was ‘death knell’ in relationship with Aaron Rodgers

    Releasing Jake Kumerow at roster cutdowns last September did not sit with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

  • Brad Holmes: We would’ve considered a QB if one was graded higher than Penei Sewell

    Though the Lions acquired Jared Goff and the Rams’ 2022 and 2023 first-round picks in exchange for Matthew Stafford, they still considered selecting a QB at No. 7 overall in last week’s draft. General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell did attend many of the Pro Days for the top passers to evaluate [more]

  • Tyree Gillespie could become steal of draft for Raiders

    Tyree Gillespie could become steal of draft for Raiders