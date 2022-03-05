Report: Patriots and Panthers have discussed Robby Anderson trade

The New England Patriots have inquired about Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to multiple reports and as first reported by Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

The talks between the two teams were exploratory, and there is nothing imminent at this point, according The Athletic’s Joseph Person.

Anderson comes off a season that saw him record 53 catches for 519 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were down from 2020, when he recorded 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

His best game for Carolina last season came in week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons. He caught seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots have inquired about Panthers WR Robby Anderson. Conversation was exploratory and nothing imminent at this point, sources tell @jeffphowe and me. @GregABedard first on the Patriots’ interest. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 5, 2022

Wide receiver is a position of need for the Patriots. They have already met with several at the NFL Combine. Both free agency and the draft are possible avenues for the Patriots to get a playmaking wide receiver. As Bedard’s piece indicated, the Patriots seem to be leaning more towards a veteran wide receiver. Anderson would fill that need, and give Mac Jones another weapon to work with.

