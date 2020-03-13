With question marks surrounding the Patriots offensive line as guard Joe Thuney approaches free agency and center David Andrews attempts to return after missing a season recovering from blood clots in his lungs, there's encouraging news on another lineman who missed all of last season.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who missed his entire rookie season with a quad injury, will be a full go by training camp, NESN's Doug Kyed reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cajuste was drafted in the third round (101st overall) from West Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman excelled in pass protection in college and could boost the Patriots' depth at tackle. For a look at the Pats offensive line heading into free agency from Phil Perry, click here.







Report: Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste expected to be ready for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston