Report: Patriots OT Trent Brown to become free agent

The New England Patriots are moving on from Trent Brown.

The veteran offensive tackle's contract will void Monday without an extension, allowing him to hit the NFL free agent market in March, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Team will carry a $2 million dead cap into 2024 from his previous contract.

Brown's first stint with the Patriots came in 2018. He played a crucial role as the starting left tackle for a team that won Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams that season. His success for that Patriots team helped him earn a massive free-agent contract from the Las Vegas Raiders the ensuing offseason.

After a disappointing debut campaign with the Raiders, Brown came back to Foxboro in 2021 and played three more seasons for the Patriots. Durability was an issue for Brown during his second stint in New England. He missed eight games in 2021 and six last season. It was a frustrating 2023 campaign for Brown, which included him being a healthy scratch for the Pats' Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots and Brown parting ways is not a surprise. The question now is whether the Patriots will re-sign their other free agent tackle, Michael Onwenu. Losing both of them would be a tough setback for the Patriots offensive line.

Selecting an offensive tackle in the first three rounds of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft would be a smart move for the Patriots regardless of whether Onwenu returns. They badly need a boost of talent and depth at that all-important position.