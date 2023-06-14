Report: Patriots ‘optimistic’ on chances of signing DeAndre Hopkins

Confidence appears to be growing that the New England Patriots will ultimately land the big prize in signing All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a deal.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on Wednesday through a source that the Patriots are “optimistic” on their chances of agreeing to a deal with Hopkins, who is going on visits with teams.

After visiting with the Tennessee Titans earlier in the week, the 31-year-old veteran is expected to spend Wednesday and Thursday in New England.

Howe wrote:

The free agent is planning to visit Gillette Stadium on Thursday, and there’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The Patriots have the cap space to sign Hopkins to a deal, and they have a real need when it comes to adding an elite talent on the outside at receiver. It would make sense for them to go all out in a pitch effort to ensure he doesn’t leave New England without a contract.

But as Howe explains, there are still hurdles as well.

The two sides need to make sure they’re the right fit for one other, and there’s still a question surrounding the actual price it would take to land Hopkins. Could he price himself out for a Patriots team that isn’t known for splurging financially at the receiver position?

We might be days or mere hours from receiving the answers to those questions.

