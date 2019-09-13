Report: Patriots work out OL, two DTs, two DBs

The Patriots reportedly worked out five players on Friday, including two offensive linemen.

New England kicked the tires on offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch, defensive tackles Carl Davis and Willie Henry, and defensive backs Josh Jones and Adarius Pickett, per Nick Underhill of The Athletic.

Benenoch -- who was waived by the Buccaneers last week -- was in town for a workout on Thursday as well.

Davis was a third-round draft pick of the Ravens' in 2015. Henry also began his career with Baltimore as a fourth-round pick in 2016.

Pickett signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in May. Jones was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Packers and was waived with a non-football illness designation in August.

