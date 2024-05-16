Report: Patriots and OL David Andrews agree to contract extension

The New England Patriots and starting center David Andrews agreed to a contract extension on Thursday.

The deal goes through the 2025 season and has a base value of $12 million. The maximum value of the contract is $13 million with $8 million fully guaranteed, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Andrews, a former undrafted lineman out of the University of Georgia, has been a staple of the New England offensive front ever since he came to the organization in 2015. He has played in 120 games total, starting in 117 of them.

He most recently signed a four-year deal with the Patriots in March 2021.

New England has prioritized extending in-house talent this off-season, including Christian Barmore, Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Kyle Dugger.

Bringing Andrews back into the fold is important to help add stability to the Patriots’ young, new-look offensive unit.

