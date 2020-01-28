Report: Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia retiring

The Patriots may or may not have a new quarterback next season.

Whoever it is will have a new guy teaching the guys who protect him.

According to Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com, longtime offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia will be retiring. The move was first mentioned by former Patriots player Christian Fauria of WEEI.

Scarnecchia began with the Patriots in 1982, left to work for the Colts for three years, returned in 1991, retired in 2013, and came back in 2016. He did odd jobs for them in between, working out players while not actively coaching.

The 71-year-old has been a part of five of their Super Bowl title teams.