Report: Patriots officials believe elite upgrade needed in WR room

Some members of the New England Patriots organization believe the team needs to upgrade the talent in the wide receiver room. This was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Girardi.

The wide receiver room was led by Jakobi Meyers, who had 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns on the year. The North Carolina State product had one game of over 100 receiving yards, which came against the Detroit Lions on October 9.

There was little in the way of consistent production beyond Meyers. DeVante Parker was next in line with 47 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns. However, Parker was bitten by the injury bug this season, appearing in only 12 contests.

The Patriots could use a top-tier wide receiver offensively, as they look to right the ship in terms of the unit.

Couple other notes on the #Patriots

– There is one very influential voice in upper management who definitively wants Bill O'Brien as the OC.

– On personnel, there are some within org who feel the WR room needs a real upgrade. "We don't have one player you gotta game plan for." https://t.co/AGD9zW0JMO — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 13, 2023

The 2022 offense struggled, and the lack of a big-time playmaker was noticeable. Adding a top wide receiver to the room could make a major difference, as Mac Jones enters a crucial third year.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire