Report: Patriots offered a 2nd-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo before 2021 draft

The New England Patriots checked in on the asking price for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. He wrote about the Patriots in his book, “It’s Better to be Feared.”

Bill Belichick inquired about Garoppolo before the 2021 NFL draft when both the Patriots and the 49ers selected a quarterback, with New England taking Mac Jones and San Francisco taking Trey Lance. The 49ers traded up with the intention of taking a quarterback. The Patriots, meanwhile, had yet to determine whether they’d take one. So it makes sense that they’d check on Garoppolo. The deal, of course, didn’t get done. Belichick wanted Garoppolo for a second-round pick. The 49ers expected to receive a first-rounder.

It worked out OK for New England, with Jones falling to the Patriots at 15th overall. He quickly and somewhat unexpectedly won the starting job away from Cam Newton, and Jones has put together a very impressive start to his career in New England. It’s unclear if Jones is the clear answer at quarterback. But so far, so good.

Garoppolo, meanwhile, has dealt with injuries this season, and the 49ers have struggled. In five games, he has 1,106 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

