Report: Patriots are not expected to tag Joe Thuney

Josh Alper
·1 min read
We’ve seen a few players get a franchise tag for the second year in a row, but it does not look like Patriots left guard Joe Thuney will be joining Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams in that group.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots are not expected to tag Thuney again this offseason. Doing so would have put the Patriots on the hook for more than $17.7 million and Monday’s trade for Trent Brown opens the door to moving Isaiah Wynn to left guard given Brown’s experience at left tackle in New England.

Moving Wynn would be contingent on Thuney moving on and that seems likely as Thuney would be one of the top offensive linemen available on the open market. He ranks No. 21 on PFT’s list of all the top free agents this offseason.

Center David Andrews is also on track for free agency in New England.

Report: Patriots are not expected to tag Joe Thuney originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

