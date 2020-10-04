Report: Patriots get no additional positive COVID-19 tests for 2nd day

The New England Patriots have gone two days without a player or staffer testing positive for COVID-19 after quarterback Cam Newton contracted the novel coronavirus, according to ESPN.

New England had been slated to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m., but the league postponed the game. If New England and Kansas City, which saw practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu test positive on Friday, both continue to have no additional positive tests, the game could take place on Monday, according to NFL Network.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL,” the Patriots said in a statement on Saturday, “as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

All New England tests taken again this morning, after the negative tests on Saturday, came back negative again for a second straight day, source tells ESPN. Best-case scenario for the Patriots and the NFL so far. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020





If they did play, the Patriots would be without Newton. Quarterback Brian Hoyer would likely step into the starter role, with Jarrett Stidham taking over as the backup.