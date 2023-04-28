Report: Patriots mulled trading for another first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Is momentum building toward a Patriots trade into second round? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There could be more wheeling and dealing in the New England Patriots' near future.

The Patriots executed a successful trade in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night when they swapped first-round picks with the Steelers, acquiring Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick (No. 120) in the process and using the No. 17 selection to take Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Apparently they considered making another move, as well: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports New England was one of four teams that looked into trading up into the late first round Thursday night.

Fowler's report is notable in light of intel from NFL reporter Mike Giardi, who added the Patriots have made calls about trading up in Round 2 on Friday night.

Per league sources, the #Patriots have made calls about moving up in round 2. With the amount of draft capital they have, especially in round 4, they have the potential to make a decent leap in both rounds 2 and 3. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 28, 2023

Why are the Patriots reportedly so keen on swinging another trade? The simple answer is, they have the resources to do it.

New England has 11 picks in the final six rounds, including four in the fourth round alone. It seems unlikely the Patriots would hold onto four picks bunched tightly together, and more likely that they acquired Pittsburgh's fourth-rounder with the goal of setting up another draft weekend trade.

Patriots, as you can imagine, are fired up behind the scenes. Nabbing the fourth-round pick â€” helping to give them the ability to move around today if they so choose â€” viewed as â€œhuge.â€ https://t.co/nbpTWYHgHr — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 28, 2023

History is a factor here, as well. Bill Belichick and his staff have traded up in the second round five years in a row, with pretty strong results: Safety Kyle Dugger and defensive tackle Christian Barmore both came to New England via second-round trades.

So, who do the Patriots have their eye on in 2023? Our Phil Perry is keeping his eye on Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, who could go early in Friday's second round.

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron was viewed as a late first-round talent by some in the league. Wonder if he would qualify as a trade-up target for Bill Belichick.



Didnâ€™t happen last night. Maybe tonight? https://t.co/afTfJvOPEQ — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 28, 2023

The Patriots also have needs at several other positions and could jump up to snag a wide receiver like Ole Miss' Jonathan Mingo or North Carolina's Josh Downs. The way things are trending, it seems not a matter of if New England will swing a Day 2 trade, but when, and for what player.