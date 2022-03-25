Report: Patriots monitoring these wide receivers ahead of NFL Draft

Patriots' reported pro day activity suggests interest in these WRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots seem unwilling to spend big money on a wide receiver in free agency. So, unless they can swing a trade between now and April 28, the 2022 NFL Draft may be the Patriots' best hope to bolster a position group that's in desperate need of an upgrade.

Fortunately for New England, this is a deep wide receiver draft. And it sounds like the team is already putting in work to scout some of the top pass-catching prospects.

Ross Douglas, who's on the Patriots' staff via the NFL Coaching Fellowship program, helped run wide receiver drills at Penn State's pro day Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. That's notable because Nittany Lions wideout Jahan Dotson is projected as one of the best wideouts in the class and could go in the first or second round.

Ross Douglas, who is part of the NFL coaching fellowship and on the #Patriots staff, is helping to run wide receiver drills here at Penn State Pro Day. Douglas is listed on the teamâ€™s website as a defensive coach. Johan Dotson is considered a top 50 player in this draft. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 24, 2022

Our Phil Perry also listed Dotson as a "Prototypical Patriot" based on his size (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) and NFL Combine numbers.

"He may be a first-round player, which may take the Patriots out of the mix on him, but if they're looking for explosive-play ability from the interior, Dotson would be an intriguing match for New England," Perry wrote of Dotson.

Douglas also joined head coach Bill Belichick and senior football advisor Matt Patricia at Georgia's pro day last week and was front and center for the workout of Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens.

That looks like Ross Douglas behind George Pickens. @MikeReiss reported that Douglas was moving to the offensive coaching staff. https://t.co/UYSFsDT1KX — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 16, 2022

Despite missing most of last season with a torn ACL, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Pickens is another "Prototypical Patriot" who could be had in the second or third round if other teams are concerned about his injury history.

"It's hard to call him a perfect fit from a physical standpoint, but he starred in the SEC before his injury, and his medicals could drop him into a range in this year's draft that may make him a good choice for a value-conscience team like the Patriots," Perry wrote of Pickens.

The Patriots are casting a wide net at the position and met with several wide receivers around the NFL Combine, including Arkansas' Treylon Burks, Ohio State's Chris Olave, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore and Alabama's John Metchie, Jameson Williams and Slade Bolden.

That the team is putting in work with wide receivers at their pro days as well suggests they may be willing to use the No. 21 overall pick or the No. 53 pick on a pass-catcher.

And while the Patriots historically haven't had success drafting receivers (N'Keal Harry is one of many busts), perhaps their new-look personnel department can provide some fresh perspective.