Report: Patriots meeting with Georgia running back for top-30 visit

The New England Patriots are scheduled to meet with Georgia running back James Cook this week, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

Cook was an all-purpose back for Georgia. He tallied 1,002 all-purpose yards and 11 all-purpose touchdowns in 15 games for the Bulldogs. Most draft projections have Cook as the fourth- or fifth-best running back in 2021 draft.

Cook recorded 1,503 rushing yards and 2,233 total scrimmage yards in four seasons at Georgia. He played a key role in helping Georgia win the national championship this past January, carrying the ball six times for 77 yards. He also caught two passes for 15 yards.

Cook could be an option for the Patriots, as Damien Harris enters a contract year. Depth is also a concern for the position. James White is recovering from a hip injury. Brandon Bolden left for Las Vegas via free agency. Newcomer Ty Montgomery is no sure thing to make the roster. With a few moving parts at the running back position, Cook could be a viable option to work with Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, White and Montgomery.

