Report: Patriots to meet with WR Slade Bolden, QB E.J. Perry ahead of draft

The New England Patriots are set to meet with Alabama receiver Slade Bolden and Brown quarterback E.J. Perry this week, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Perry, who profiles as a career-long backup and will likely go in the later rounds, completed 66.5% of his passes of 3,034 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his final season at Brown. He’s from Andover, Mass. and grew up a Patriots fans.

New England and Bolden met at the NFL combine. He profiles as a potential undrafted free agent after logging 42 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns in his final college season. Former Patriots and current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien recently said he used Bolden much like he used Wes Welker in New England. That bodes well for Bolden as a potential fit — especially when considering Bolden roomed with quarterback Mac Jones at Alabama.

.@AlabamaFTBL WR Slade Bolden has a workout w/the #Patriots tomorrow, per source. Bolden – 408 yards + 3 TDs – measured 9 3/4 hands at the combine. Recently, on The Schultz Report, Bama star CB and fellow draft prospect @JayArmourDavis discussed how good of a player Bolden is. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 12, 2022

Brown QB E.J. Perry is scheduled to meet with the Patriots today as part of a pre-draft visit at Gillette Stadium. A chance for the Andover, Massachusetts native to envision what it would be like to be part of his hometown team. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 13, 2022

New England has Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. The Patriots have DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakoki Meyers (a tendered restricted free agent), Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry, among others, at recevier.

