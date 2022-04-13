Report: Patriots to meet with WR Slade Bolden, QB E.J. Perry ahead of draft

Henry McKenna
·2 min read
In this article:
The New England Patriots are set to meet with Alabama receiver Slade Bolden and Brown quarterback E.J. Perry this week, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Perry, who profiles as a career-long backup and will likely go in the later rounds, completed 66.5% of his passes of 3,034 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his final season at Brown. He’s from Andover, Mass. and grew up a Patriots fans.

New England and Bolden met at the NFL combine. He profiles as a potential undrafted free agent after logging 42 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns in his final college season. Former Patriots and current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien recently said he used Bolden much like he used Wes Welker in New England. That bodes well for Bolden as a potential fit — especially when considering Bolden roomed with quarterback Mac Jones at Alabama.

New England has Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. The Patriots have DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakoki Meyers (a tendered restricted free agent), Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry, among others, at recevier.

