Report: Patriots meet with WR Romeo Doubs for third time on Top-30 visit

The New England Patriots met with Nevada Wolf Pack receiving prospect Romeo Doubs on a Top 30 visit, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. That was Doubs’ third pre-draft meeting with New England after chatting with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine.

Doubs eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons and finished with 20 total touchdowns in that same span. He was a possession receiver for Nevada and was a threat with contested catches — but might struggle against press coverage in the NFL. He is also dealing with a knee injury that has limited him during pre-draft workouts, which might be why New England is examining him so closely. NFL.com projects Doubs to go in Round 4.

#Nevada WR Romeo Doubs had Top 30 visits with #Patriots, #Seahawks, #Colts, #Packers and #Vikings. All in all, Doubs met 3 times with the Patriots (Sr. Bowl & Combine informal). Doubs is a deep ball expert that scored 20 TDs in his final two seasons and can also return punts. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 26, 2022

New England traded for DeVante Parker earlier this offseason to join the team’s receiver group which includes Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and N’Keal Harry, among others.

