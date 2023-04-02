Report: Patriots to meet with USC WR Jordan Addison this week

The New England Patriots are hosting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison this week for a meeting. Addison made the announcement on The Rich Eisen Show.

Addison was an explosive playmaker for the Trojans during his career at USC. Last season, he recorded 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season came when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2021. He tallied 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He became one of the most electric receivers in college football in the process.

New England has the 14th overall selection in April’s draft. Addison could fit the dynamic playmaking wide receiver mold the Patriots are looking for.

Thanks to @uscfb WR @Espn_Jordan for stopping by today to talk his football journey and what his next month will look like meeting w/ teams ahead of #NFLDraft, including the #Patriots up first:#NFL #FightOn pic.twitter.com/6jJnInC87T — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 30, 2023

It will be interesting to see what New England does with the draft selection.

They have several needs and could fill them with impact players at the 14th spot. Addison certainly fits the definition of impact and would be a viable option for the organization.

