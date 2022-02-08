Report: Patriots may not fill offensive coordinator position for 2022

There may not be a replacement for Josh McDaniels after all. On Tuesday, it was reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that the New England Patriots may not fill the offensive coordinator position. This is partly due to the fact that they now have Joe judge back in the fold.

Judge returned to New England on Tuesday, coming back to the organization as an offensive assistant. He previously served as the special teams coach in New England from 2015-2019. It is possible that he could take on a larger role, which may mean that New England will not look for an offensive coordinator.

The #Patriots are working through some things, but they may not hire an OC. The addition of Joe Judge gives them added leadership on offense and allows them to move some responsibilities around. So Judge heads back home. https://t.co/85SWqbq5lw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2022

With several Patriots personnel leaving to Vegas, and Judge returning to New England, the Patriots have had a busy offseason so far in terms of personnel movement.

