Report: Patriots may not fill offensive coordinator position for 2022

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

There may not be a replacement for Josh McDaniels after all. On Tuesday, it was reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that the New England Patriots may not fill the offensive coordinator position. This is partly due to the fact that they now have Joe judge back in the fold.

Judge returned to New England on Tuesday, coming back to the organization as an offensive assistant. He previously served as the special teams coach in New England from 2015-2019. It is possible that he could take on a larger role, which may mean that New England will not look for an offensive coordinator.

With several Patriots personnel leaving to Vegas, and Judge returning to New England, the Patriots have had a busy offseason so far in terms of personnel movement.

