Report: Patriots, Matt Slater expected to reach a new contract

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
New England Patriots special teams ace and captain Matthew Slater will remain with the team for at least another year, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Slater and the Patriots are expected to reach a new deal.

Slater is one of the team’s most important leaders along with contributing as a standout on special teams where he’s a 10-time Pro Bowler. The 36-year-old has 172 career tackles. He has also won three Super Bowls since joining the team as a fifth-round pick in 2008 out of UCLA.

The Patriots are showing a big push to retain their leaders, including safety Devin McCourty, quarterback Brian Hoyer and now Slater.

Surely, New England is pleased to keep Slater.

