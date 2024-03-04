Report: Patriots have made contract offer to Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots would reportedly like to have wide receiver Kendrick Bourne back for the 2024 season.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports that the Patriots offered Bourne a contract extension before the Scouting Combine got underway last week. The terms of the offer are unknown.

Impending free agents can begin talking to other teams on March 11, so Bourne may hold off on making any decisions about his future until he finds out how interest from other teams measures up to what the Patriots have put on the table.

Bourne tore his ACL in late October after catching 37 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the first eight games of the year. That start had him on pace for his most productive NFL season, but it remains to be seen how much the injury will temper his market.