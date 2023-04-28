Report: Patriots have made calls about trading up in Round 2

The New England Patriots have reportedly made calls about moving up in round two of the NFL draft on Friday, per NFL insider Mike Giardi.

The organization made a splash on Thursday night in round one when selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the No. 17 overall pick.

There still could be a bunch of targets on the board for the Patriots, including the likes of North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, and Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

New England could benefit from moving up in round two, as that talent might be gone by the time they pick with the 46th overall selection.

Per league sources, the #Patriots have made calls about moving up in round 2. With the amount of draft capital they have, especially in round 4, they have the potential to make a decent leap in both rounds 2 and 3. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 28, 2023

It will be interesting to see what the Patriots do on Friday night. One thing is for certain: They are being aggressive.

