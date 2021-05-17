Report: Patriots looking into hosting two teams for joint practices

As the NFL training camps get closer, the New England Patriots are in talks with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants to host joint practices this summer.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England has known as their joint practice opponents for quite some time. As long as everything comes together with COVID-19 protocols, the Eagles and Giants could make a ton of sense.

The Patriots are scheduled to face the Eagles in the second week of the preseason, slated for August 19. The Patriots will then face the Giants on August 29 in the third week of the preseason.

“The Patriots have known their opponents for some time,” Reiss wrote in his Sunday notes column, “and if everything comes together with COVID-19 considerations, joint practices with the Eagles and Giants could be finalized.” “One possibility discussed, but is not official at this point, is having the Patriots-Giants practices in Foxborough, even though the game will be played in East Rutherford, N.J.,” Reiss wrote.

With New England embarking on a 17-game schedule for the first time ever, these joint practices could prove to be important for the longer grind ahead.

Related